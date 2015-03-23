版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy, mining shares gain

TORONTO, March 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday as shares of energy companies climbed with the price of Brent crude oil and the materials sector benefited from stronger copper prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.15 points, or 0.28 percent, at 14,983.56 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
