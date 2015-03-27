版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy stocks lead drag

TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, as the index's most heavily weighted groups, led by weak energy stocks, drove declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 51.43 points, or 0.35 percent, at 14,818.37. Five of the index's 10 main groups retreated, with energy stocks down 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
