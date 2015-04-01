版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on stronger commodity prices

TORONTO, April 1 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday as strength in the price of commodities such as oil and bullion helped drive gains in the energy and mining sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.02 points, or 0.15 percent, at 14,924.46 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak)
