CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on stronger commodity prices

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as earnings season gathers steam
May 4 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday ahead of quarterly updates from some major companies including SNC Lavalin and Mitel Networks.
TORONTO, April 1 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday as strength in the price of commodities such as oil and bullion helped drive gains in the energy and mining sectors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.02 points, or 0.15 percent, at 14,924.46 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak)
May 4 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday ahead of quarterly updates from some major companies including SNC Lavalin and Mitel Networks.
TORONTO, May 3 Canada's main stock index retreated on Wednesday as lower commodity prices weighed on resource stocks, while negative sentiment around troubled Home Capital Group Inc spilled over into the broader financial sector.
TORONTO, May 3 Canada's main stock index finished lower on Wednesday, as mining companies, weighed down by weaker metal prices, led broad declines.