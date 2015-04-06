CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises moderately as gold prices lift miners

TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index rose shortly after the open, helped in large part by gold miners bolstered by rising gold prices, but weaker financial stocks tempered gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.07 points, at 15,024.80 shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with the materials group up 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)