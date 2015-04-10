CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, led by Bombardier, resource stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls nearly 1 pct, weighed by drop in resource stocks
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index opened broadly higher on Friday, led by energy and mining companies, which got a lift from higher commodity prices, and Bombardier Inc.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 57.26 points, or 0.37 percent, to 15,383.57 shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
TORONTO, May 4 Canada's main stock index fell almost 1 percent on Thursday, weighed down by heavy losses among energy and mining stocks as oil prices plunged and gold and copper prices also fell.
TORONTO, May 4 Canada's main stock index fell in morning trading on Thursday as the country's heavyweight energy and mining sectors lost ground amid a drop in commodity prices and as investors digested a string of corporate earnings.