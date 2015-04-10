版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 4月 10日 星期五

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, led by Bombardier, resource stocks

TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index opened broadly higher on Friday, led by energy and mining companies, which got a lift from higher commodity prices, and Bombardier Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 57.26 points, or 0.37 percent, to 15,383.57 shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
