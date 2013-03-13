版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 3月 13日 星期三 21:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy stocks weigh

TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index
opened lower on Wednesday, with energy stocks weighing despite
buoyant prices for U.S. crude, while higher gold and other
commodity prices helped heavyweight miners offset the slip.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 11.74 points, or 0.09 percent, 12,866.21
shortly after the open.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐