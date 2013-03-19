版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 3月 19日 星期二 21:44 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, led by energy, financials; Cyprus eyed

TORONTO, March 19 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Tuesday, with strength in energy and financials
offsetting a decline in the materials sector, as equity
investors largely shrugged off a crucial vote in Cyprus that
threatened to push the island into default.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 30.40 points, or 0.24 percent, at 12,812.16
shortly after the open.
