2013年 6月 5日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower after U.S. jobs data

TORONTO, June 5 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Wednesday, led by declines in the financial and energy
sectors, after a U.S. private sector jobs report missed
expectations.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 48.13 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,545.84
shortly after the open.
