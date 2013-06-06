版本:
2013年 6月 6日 星期四 21:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to one-month low as ECB comments weigh

TORONTO, June 6 Canada's main stock index hit a
one-month low in early Thursday trade, led by weaker financials,
as investors digested comments from the European Central Bank,
which kept interest rates unchanged.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 58.87 points, or 0.47 percent, at 12,384.78
shortly after the open. It earlier slipped to its lowest since
May 3.
