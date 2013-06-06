CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to one-month low as ECB comments weigh

TORONTO, June 6 Canada's main stock index hit a one-month low in early Thursday trade, led by weaker financials, as investors digested comments from the European Central Bank, which kept interest rates unchanged. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 58.87 points, or 0.47 percent, at 12,384.78 shortly after the open. It earlier slipped to its lowest since May 3.