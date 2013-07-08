版本:
2013年 7月 8日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, helped by rise in bullion price

TORONTO, July 8 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Monday, helped by a rise in the price of bullion that
fueled gains in shares of gold producers.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 56.62 points, or 0.47 percent, at 12,191.53
shortly after the open.
