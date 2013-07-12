版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy, banks gain on Fed support

TORONTO, July 12 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Friday, with gains in energy and financial
stocks offsetting weaker materials, as the U.S. Federal
Reserve's support for monetary stimulus lifted sentiment. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 15.86 points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,509.12
shortly after the open.
