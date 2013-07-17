版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 7月 17日 星期三 21:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher after Bernanke comments

TORONTO, July 17 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke reassured markets by saying the U.S. central bank's
plans for its monetary stimulus program were not set in stone.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 55.96 points, or 0.45 percent, at 12,572.79
shortly after the open.
