CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as bank, energy shares make gains

TORONTO, July 31 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Wednesday, led by gains in financial and energy
shares, as investors trained their focus on a Federal Reserve
meeting to see if the U.S. central bank will make changes to its
monetary stimulus program.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 44.36 points, 0.35 percent, at 12,626.11
shortly after the open.

