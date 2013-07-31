CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as bank, energy shares make gains

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as oil prices rise
March 29 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices extended gains.
TORONTO, July 31 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, led by gains in financial and energy shares, as investors trained their focus on a Federal Reserve meeting to see if the U.S. central bank will make changes to its monetary stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.36 points, 0.35 percent, at 12,626.11 shortly after the open.
TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index notched its highest close in three weeks on Tuesday as an oil price rally helped energy stocks and a jump in U.S. consumer confidence boosted global markets.
