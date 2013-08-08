版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as China data lifts resources

TORONTO, Aug 8 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Thursday as surprisingly strong trade data from China
boosted investor sentiment and lifted shares of materials and
energy companies.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 42.82 points, or 0.34 percent, 12,455.55
shortly after the open.
