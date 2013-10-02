版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 10月 2日 星期三 21:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as U.S. shutdown in focus

TORONTO, Oct 2 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Wednesday, led by heavily weighted financial stocks, as
investors worried about the implications of a partial shutdown
of the U.S. government on debt ceiling talks later this month.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 opened lower, down 40.97 points, or 0.3 percent at
12,806.47. All but the materials group was in negative
territory.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐