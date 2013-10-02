CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as U.S. shutdown in focus

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
TORONTO, Oct 2 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, led by heavily weighted financial stocks, as investors worried about the implications of a partial shutdown of the U.S. government on debt ceiling talks later this month. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened lower, down 40.97 points, or 0.3 percent at 12,806.47. All but the materials group was in negative territory.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks as U.S. bank earnings season kicked off, with losses offset by gains for gold miners.
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.