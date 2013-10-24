版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on resource stocks; Agnico Eagle jumps

TORONTO, Oct 24 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Thursday, buoyed by strong gold mining stocks
including Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd, which jumped 13
percent on estimate-beating quarterly results and a higher
production forecast.  
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 41.58 points, or 0.3 percent at 13,284.90
shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were
higher, with the materials group rising 2 percent.

