CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on resource stocks; Agnico Eagle jumps

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as mining, energy stocks advance
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors.
TORONTO, Oct 24 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, buoyed by strong gold mining stocks including Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd, which jumped 13 percent on estimate-beating quarterly results and a higher production forecast. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.58 points, or 0.3 percent at 13,284.90 shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher, with the materials group rising 2 percent.
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors, offsetting a decline in the financial sector. At 9:40 am ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.62 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,594.02. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in positive territory. (Reporting by John Tilak)
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.