中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 10月 30日 星期三 21:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens up as Fed expected to stick with stimulus

TORONTO, Oct 30 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Wednesday, as investors bet that the U.S. Federal
Reserve would stick to its monetary stimulus for longer.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 24.53 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,465.14
shortly after the open.

