CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher but on track for weekly dip

TORONTO, Nov 1 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Friday as banks and industrial stocks rose but was on
track for a small weekly decline after three weeks of strong
gains. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 7.13 points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,368.39
shortly after the open.
