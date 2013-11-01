CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher but on track for weekly dip

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate slightly higher open
April 11 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher start on Tuesday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
TORONTO, Nov 1 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as banks and industrial stocks rose but was on track for a small weekly decline after three weeks of strong gains. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.13 points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,368.39 shortly after the open.
April 11 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher start on Tuesday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, with energy stocks leading broad gains as the price of oil rose.
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, with energy stocks leading broad gains as oil prices rose.