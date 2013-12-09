版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as China data drives gains

TORONTO, Dec 9 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Monday after positive economic signals from China
helped strengthen commodity prices and fuel gains in almost
every major sector.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 50.83 points, or 0.38 percent, at 13,331.55
shortly after the open.

