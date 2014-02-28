版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 2月 28日 星期五 22:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as resources offset positive data

TORONTO, Feb 28 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Friday as lower commodity prices weighed on
natural resource stocks, offsetting positive North American
economic data. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 3.41 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,211.33
shortly after the open.
