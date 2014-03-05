CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as bank gains offset by resources

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 2-week low as financials track bond yields lower
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
TORONTO, March 5 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday, with gains in financials offset by weakness in natural resource shares, as tensions in Ukraine appeared to be stabilizing. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.04 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,275.82 shortly after the open.
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday to a more than two-week low as declining bond yields pressured the heavyweight financials group, while resource shares also lost ground.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.