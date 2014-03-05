版本:
2014年 3月 5日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as bank gains offset by resources

TORONTO, March 5 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Wednesday, with gains in financials offset by
weakness in natural resource shares, as tensions in Ukraine
appeared to be stabilizing.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 14.04 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,275.82
shortly after the open.
