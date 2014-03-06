版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 3月 6日 星期四

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as Canadian Natural fall offsets U.S. data

TORONTO, March 6 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Thursday as positive U.S. labor market data
was offset by an initial decline in shares of Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd after the oil producer reported quarterly
results.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 19.24 points, or 0.13 percent, at 14,284.93
shortly after the open.
