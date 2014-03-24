版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as bank, energy shares lead

TORONTO, March 24 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Monday, led by gains in financial and energy
shares, on rising expectations that the Chinese government might
begin stimulative measures to boost the world's second-biggest
economy.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 51.24 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,387
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
