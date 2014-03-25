CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as China, Ukraine fears ease

TORONTO, March 25 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday on expectations that the Chinese government will unveil some stimulus measures and that the situation in Ukraine will not escalate any further. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.61 points, or 0.22 percent, at 14,310.16 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)