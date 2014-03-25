版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 3月 25日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as China, Ukraine fears ease

TORONTO, March 25 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Tuesday on expectations that the Chinese
government will unveil some stimulus measures and that the
situation in Ukraine will not escalate any further. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 31.61 points, or 0.22 percent, at 14,310.16
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
