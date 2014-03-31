版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 3月 31日 星期一 21:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy, bank shares gain

TORONTO, March 31 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Monday, led by gains in the financial and
energy sectors, as investors awaited an indication of monetary
policy direction from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 29.41 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,290.13
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐