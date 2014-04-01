CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher after Fed's supportive comments

TORONTO, April 1 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve's willingness to continue to support the U.S. economy helped drive gains across most major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.64 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,357.95 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)