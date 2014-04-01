版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 4月 1日 星期二 21:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher after Fed's supportive comments

TORONTO, April 1 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve's willingness
to continue to support the U.S. economy helped drive gains
across most major sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 22.64 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,357.95
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
