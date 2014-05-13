版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as energy gains offset by banks, miners

TORONTO, May 13 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Tuesday as gains in shares of energy
producers, following higher oil prices, were offset by weakness
in the financial and materials sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 1.68 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,653.26
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
