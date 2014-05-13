CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as energy gains offset by banks, miners

TORONTO, May 13 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as gains in shares of energy producers, following higher oil prices, were offset by weakness in the financial and materials sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.68 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,653.26 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)