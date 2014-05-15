版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 5月 15日 星期四 21:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as commodities weigh

TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Thursday as lower commodity prices helped weaken shares
of energy and materials companies.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 22.71 points, or 0.15 percent, at 14,651.02
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
