2014年 5月 20日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as resource shares gain

TORONTO, May 20 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Tuesday as gains in energy and materials shares helped
offset weakness in the financial sector.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 25.69 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,540.43
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
