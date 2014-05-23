版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 5月 23日 星期五 21:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as energy gains offset by miners

TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Friday as higher oil prices helped push up
shares of energy producers, offsetting a decline in the
materials sector.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 1.49 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,700.80
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐