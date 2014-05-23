版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 5月 24日 星期六 04:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as dip in materials offset by energy shares

TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Friday as shares of energy producers received
a boost from higher oil prices, offsetting a decline in the
materials sector.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 5.81 points, or 0.04 percent,
at 14,708.10. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
