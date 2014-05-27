版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 5月 27日 星期二

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as Scotiabank gains offset by miners

TORONTO, May 27 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Tuesday, with a rise in shares of Bank of Nova
Scotia following the lender's quarterly results offset
by weakness in the gold-mining sector after the bullion price
declined.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 4.93 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,710.76
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
