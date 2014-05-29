版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 5月 29日 星期四 21:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy shares gain with oil price

TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Thursday as stronger oil prices helped drive up shares
of energy producers, offsetting a decline in Canadian Imperial
Bank of Commerce after the lender reported quarterly
results.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 15.70 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,626.66
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
