CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on strong China data

TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Monday as positive economic data from China helped
lift shares of natural resource producers.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 44.65 points, or 0.31 percent, at 14,648.81
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
