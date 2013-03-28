版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 3月 28日 星期四 21:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX weaker; dip in golds offsets BlackBerry jump

TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index was
lower on Thursday, led by declines in gold shares that followed
the bullion price lower, but a jump in BlackBerry after
the smartphone maker reported a surprise quarterly profit offset
some of the losses.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 25.55 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,676.10
shortly after the open.
