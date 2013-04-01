版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 4月 1日 星期一 21:44 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as gold stocks weaken

TORONTO, April 1 Canada's main stock index was
slightly lower at the open on Monday as weakness in the
heavily-weighted materials group, which includes gold miners,
more than offset a rise in energy stocks.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 7.80 points, or 0.06 percent, at 12,742.10
shortly after the open.
