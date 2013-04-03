版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 4月 3日 星期三 21:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as gold shares stumble

TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index
opened lower on Wednesday, with gold stocks sliding again with
the price of bullion, as investors awaited this week's policy
moves from the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 8.67 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,673.43
shortly after the open.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐