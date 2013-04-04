版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to 3-month low as resources drag

TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index fell
to its lowest in more than three months in early Thursday trade,
led by declines in resource stocks which followed commodity
prices lower, as weak U.S. jobless claims numbers weighed on
investor sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 30.04 points, or 0.24 percent, at 12,392.08
shortly after the open. The index earlier reached 12,381.02, its
lowest point since Dec. 31, 2012.

