CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to 3-month low as resources drag

TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index fell to its lowest in more than three months in early Thursday trade, led by declines in resource stocks which followed commodity prices lower, as weak U.S. jobless claims numbers weighed on investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.04 points, or 0.24 percent, at 12,392.08 shortly after the open. The index earlier reached 12,381.02, its lowest point since Dec. 31, 2012.