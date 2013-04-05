CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends losing streak on weak jobs data

TORONTO, April 5 Canada's main stock index fell to its lowest in more than 3-1/2 months in early Friday trade, recording declines for the fifth straight session, as weak Canadian and U.S. jobs data suggested the economic recovery could be losing steam. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 98.46 points, or 0.80 percent, at 12,264.59 shortly after the open.