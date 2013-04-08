版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls at open as banks, energy shares weigh

TORONTO, April 8 Canada's main stock index
opened lower on Monday, extending its losses to a sixth straight
day, due to weakness in the financial and energy sectors, while
the Bank of Japan moved forward on its aggressive bond buying
plans. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 25.56 points, or 0.21 percent, at 12,306.29
shortly after the open.
