CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls at open as banks, energy shares weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens moderately higher as energy leads gains
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.
TORONTO, April 8 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, extending its losses to a sixth straight day, due to weakness in the financial and energy sectors, while the Bank of Japan moved forward on its aggressive bond buying plans. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.56 points, or 0.21 percent, at 12,306.29 shortly after the open.
April 6 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from losses triggered by record high U.S. crude inventories.
