版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 4月 19日 星期五 21:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, led by stronger golds

TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Friday, led by strength in gold stocks, which
rose with the price of bullion on firmer demand for coins and
bars.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 12.36 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,008.70
shortly after the open.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐