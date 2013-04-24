版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 4月 24日 星期三 21:44 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with higher commodities; Barrick up after results

TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a jump in Barrick Gold
Corp shares after it reported results and gains in
other materials and energy stocks, which received a lift from
higher commodity prices. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 37.41 points, or 0.31 percent, at 12,128.35
shortly after the open.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐