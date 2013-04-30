版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as materials, banks offset Suncor gain

TORONTO, April 30 Canada's main stock index
opened lower on Tuesday as weakness in materials and financial
stocks offset gains in Suncor Energy Inc after its
quarterly operating profit topped market expectations.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 27.94 points, or 0.23 percent, 12,284.73
shortly after the open.
