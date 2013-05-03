版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 5月 3日 星期五 21:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on U.S. jobs data boost

TORONTO, May 3 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Friday, led by gains across all major sectors, as
investors cheered stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 100.79 points, or 0.81 percent, at 12,480.46
shortly after the open.
