加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 5月 8日 星期三 21:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with resources after positive data boosts

TORONTO, May 8 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Wednesday, led by shares of gold and energy companies,
as positive data out of China and Germany lifted hopes for a
strong global economic recovery.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 28.74 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,492.85
shortly after the open.
