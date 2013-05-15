版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as euro zone data weighs

TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index fell
on Wednesday, led by resource stocks which followed commodity
prices lower, after data showed the euro zone contracted for a
sixth straight quarter.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 46.92 points, or 0.37 percent, at 12,530.13
shortly after the open.
