CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on stronger resources, positive data

TORONTO, May 21 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Tuesday on strength in shares of gold and energy
producers, as well as optimism following positive economic data
from Europe.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 58.12 points, or 0.46 percent, at 12,671.17
shortly after the open.
