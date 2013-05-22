版本:
2013年 5月 22日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher in broad gains, led by gold miners

TORONTO, May 22 Canada's main stock index opened
sharply higher on Wednesday, led by Barrick Gold Corp 
and Goldcorp, as the bullion price rose on physical
demand from China and comments from some U.S. Federal Reserve
officials suggesting policy will remain stimulative.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 61.64 points, or 0.5 percent at 12,804.07. All
10 of the index's main subgroups were in positive territory,
with the materials group, home to mining firms, up 1.6 percent.
