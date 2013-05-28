版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 5月 28日 星期二 21:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as central bank comments offset Scotia weakness

TORONTO, May 28 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Tuesday as signs of support for stimulus programs from
the Japanese and European central banks helped offset weakness
in Bank of Nova Scotia after the lender reported
quarterly results.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 53.92 points, or 0.42 percent, at 12,750.29
shortly after the open.

