2013年 5月 31日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as negative data weakens resources

TORONTO, May 31 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Friday, with lower commodity prices weighing on
shares of natural resource companies, as weak economic data out
of Europe and the United States dampened investor sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 74.02 points, or 0.58 percent, at 12,672.13
shortly after the open.
